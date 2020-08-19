This time Mahindra has also added some creature comforts with the new Thar to make it city friendly as well. The dashboard gets an all new 7.0-inch drizzle resistant screen for basic media options as well as to analyse important off-roading tech in the car. Mahindra is offering a slue of options with the Thar’s seating as well as form factor. The 226 mm ground clearance will help it slide through huge bumps.