Mahindra released the Thar 2020 on 2 October 2020. Despite being launched for almost a year, the SUV has an extremely high waiting period. Since the past few years, Force Gurkha has been one of the key competitors for the Thar line-up and the latest version is expected to give Thar 2020 a run for its money.

Force Motors has revealed a new teaser image of the Gurkha 2021 and the launch is expected to happen soon. On the website, the company states, "Set out on an adventure of your own! Turn off the WiFi, and discover the outdoors with your loved ones. It’s time to put away the maps, and take the road less travelled. Get ready to experience Real Adventure, with the all-new Gurkha."

Force Motors has not announced the official launch date but the company had earlier claimed that the SUV will be launched in the third quarter of 2021. With just September remaining in the third quarter we can expect a confirmed launch date soon, just in time for the festive season.

The Mahindra Thar rival will come with a 4x4 drivetrain along with many off-road friendly features. The concept car was first showcased during the Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida. However, the production-ready vehicle is expected to get toned down.

In terms of exteriors, the Force Gurkha 2021 is expected to get new headlights with LED DRLs. The taillights will also be updated. The front fascia will also witness considerable change with the help of the new grille. There will be changes in the bumper of the car as well as the body cladding. As seen in the teaser image, the car continues to offer the snorkel for air intake, making it “river-compatible".

The Force Gurkha is expected to derive power from a 2.6-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine. The engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

