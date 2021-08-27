Mahindra Thar rival Force Gurkha 2021 to launch soon. Details here

In terms of exteriors, the Force Gurkha 2021 is expected to get new headlights with LED DRLs. The taillights will also be updated. The front fascia will also witness considerable change with the help of the new grille. There will be changes in the bumper of the car as well as the body cladding. As seen in the teaser image, the car continues to offer the snorkel for air intake, making it “river-compatible".