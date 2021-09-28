This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
2021 Force Gurkha is the only vehicle that comes with factory-fitted air intake snorkel and manually operated, positive locking, mechanical differential locks on all four wheels.
Force Motors on Monday launched the all new version of its much-awaited sports utility vehicle Gurkha with a price starting at ₹13.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Built on a ground-up modular architecture platform, the new Gurkha comes with a BS-VI compliant 2.6 litre (91 HP) diesel engine.
The Gurkha 2021 comes with an all-new wider and longer body, full new interiors, a new crash compliant, high strength chassis, new coil spring suspension on all four wheels to achieve the right balance in ride quality on multiple surfaces -- tarmac, rough rural roads and off the road.
The only carryover from the previous generation Gurkha is the Mercedes G-Wagen inspired look and imposing stance.
Gurkha special features
The Gurkha can crawl up gradients of 35 degrees, wade through 700 mm deep streams and also cruise at triple digit figures on the highways. It is the only vehicle that comes with factory fitted air intake snorkel and manually operated, positive locking, mechanical differential locks on all four wheels.
Force Motors said it has tied up with Auto Europa India, which has over 6,200 touchpoints, for on-road assistance.
