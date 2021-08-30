Force Motors on Sunday teased its upcoming 4X4 Gurkha SUV ahead of its official launch in September, closer to the festive season. According to the new teaser image released by the carmaker, 2021 Gurkha SUV will come with a snorkel and a functional roof carrier. Both these features were displayed in the pre-production Gurkha SUV showcased at the Auto Expo in February last year.

Compared to the Mahindra Thar, the Force Gurkha is expected to get a different seating configuration. The SUV showcased during the Auto Expo was a six seater variant with three rows. The last row seats faced each other and completely ate into the car's boot space. The Thar is a four-seater vehicle.

The Gurkha will be powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine that will be BS6 compliant and is expected to put out 115hp power and 350Nm of peak torque. The Mahindra Thar on the other hand comes with a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces a peak torque of 300Nm and 130hp of power.

In terms of designing, the new Force Gurkha will come with more old-school design compared to the Thar. However, the company will provide new elements to enhance the car's overall road presence. The front grille will be changed along with the inclusion of LED DRLs. The Force Gurkha will continue to sport its signature snorkel giving it a hardcore off-roader look.

2021 Gurkha SUV, which is expected to be launched at a price point ranging between ₹10 lakh and ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom), will be Mahindra Thar's only rival in the off-road segment.

