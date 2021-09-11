Force Motors has finally revealed the unveil date for Force Gurkha SUV. The new 2021 Gurkha will be unveiled on 15 September, the company announced in a Twitter post.

The Force Gurkha will be competing directly with the 2020 Mahindra Thar which is currently almost uncontested in its segment.

Force has been teasing Gurkha for a few weeks and the company had earlier promised a Q3 launch for the SUV. The price may be revealed at a later date ahead of the festive season.

Force Gurkha was first unveiled as a concept in Auto Expo 2020. The company is expected to retain a lot of design elements from the concept including the snorkel, front fascia which consists of round headlamps with DRLs. The seating arrangement is also similar to the concept.

A recent teaser video showcased that the car will come with captain seats, at least as an option. The captain seats will come with arm rests as well. Force will use moulded floor mats with arrow patterns. Gurkha claims these mats will ensure low NVH levels.

In the video, we can also see the placement of the gear box, differential lock levers and the drive selector. The Gurkha 2021 will also get a new infotainment touchscreen. The cluster will also get a tachometer, speedometer and a small digital screen.

The Gurkha will use a 2.6-litre diesel engine that will be BS6 compliant and is expected to put out 115hp power and 350Nm of peak torque. The engine was also showcased at the Auto Expo. The state of tune might differ for the production-ready Force Gurka. In comparison, Mahindra Thar comes with a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces a peak torque of 300Nm and 130hp of power.

