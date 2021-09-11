Mahindra Thar rival SUV Force Gurkha finally gets an unveil date. Details here

The Gurkha will use a 2.6-litre diesel engine that will be BS6 compliant and is expected to put out 115hp power and 350Nm of peak torque. The engine was also showcased at the Auto Expo. The state of tune might differ for the production-ready Force Gurka. In comparison, Mahindra Thar comes with a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces a peak torque of 300Nm and 130hp of power.