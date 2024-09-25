Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 prices revealed, bookings open on October 3: All details

The Thar Roxx 4x4 by Mahindra is priced between 18.79 lakh and 22.49 lakh. It features a 2.2-litre diesel engine, advanced off-road technology, and multiple driving modes. Bookings open on October 3, 2024, with deliveries set for October 12, 2024.

Livemint
Updated25 Sep 2024, 07:55 PM IST
The pricing for the range starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18.79 lakh and extends to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
The pricing for the range starts at ₹18.79 lakh and extends to ₹22.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra has officially announced the prices for its latest Thar Roxx 4x4 lineup, which will be available exclusively with a diesel engine. The pricing for the range starts at 18.79 lakh and extends to 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The new 4x4 variant of the MX5 is approximately 1.80 lakh more expensive than its two-wheel-drive counterpart, while the top-end AX7L 4x4 trim commands a premium of 1.5 lakh over the 2WD version.

Engine and Powertrain Options

The Thar Roxx 4x4 is powered by Mahindra’s 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. In the manual version, this engine generates 150 bhp and 330 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the automatic version delivers 172 bhp and 370 Nm of torque, making it a powerful choice for off-road enthusiasts.

Also Read | 3 Auto launches to watch out for this Independence Day 2024: Check the list

Off-Roading Capabilities and Features

Designed for adventure, the Thar Roxx 4x4 is equipped with Mahindra’s 4XPLOR technology, which includes a low-range transfer case and an electronic locking differential, enhancing its off-road prowess. The SUV boasts a water-wading capacity of 650 mm, allowing it to tackle challenging terrains with ease.

In terms of driving modes, the Thar Roxx 4x4 offers specialized settings for Snow, Sand, and Mud, ensuring optimal performance in varied conditions. Adventure enthusiasts will also appreciate the real-time off-road metrics displayed on the SUV’s screen, which provide data on compass direction, roll and pitch angles, altimeter readings, and two driving modes – Zip and Zoom.

One of the standout features of the new Thar Roxx is the CrawlSmart system, which enables the vehicle to maintain a steady low speed without requiring constant pressure on the accelerator. Additionally, the IntelliTurn feature locks one of the rear wheels for tighter turns, a crucial advantage during off-road driving.

Booking and Delivery Details

Bookings for the Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 will open both online and at dealerships starting October 3, 2024. The first deliveries are scheduled to coincide with the festival of Dussehra on October 12, 2024.

 

Also Read | Mahindra rolls out ₹1.5 lakh discount on Thar after Thar Roxx launch

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Sep 2024, 07:55 PM IST
Business NewsAuto NewsMahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 prices revealed, bookings open on October 3: All details

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    161.60
    03:59 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    1.05 (0.65%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,778.85
    03:58 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    10.4 (0.59%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    133.75
    03:52 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    6.45 (5.07%)

    Vedanta

    479.60
    03:59 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    9.35 (1.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Eclerx Services

    2,885.00
    03:29 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    157.2 (5.76%)

    HEG

    2,433.55
    03:49 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    123.8 (5.36%)

    Tata Communications

    2,128.25
    03:59 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    104.9 (5.18%)

    Mahindra Lifespace Developers

    574.70
    03:29 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    28.1 (5.14%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,385.00210.00
      Chennai
      76,391.00210.00
      Delhi
      76,543.00210.00
      Kolkata
      76,395.00210.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Auto News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.