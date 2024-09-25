Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 prices revealed, bookings open on October 3: All details

Mahindra has officially announced the prices for its latest Thar Roxx 4x4 lineup, which will be available exclusively with a diesel engine. The pricing for the range starts at ₹18.79 lakh and extends to ₹22.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The new 4x4 variant of the MX5 is approximately ₹1.80 lakh more expensive than its two-wheel-drive counterpart, while the top-end AX7L 4x4 trim commands a premium of ₹1.5 lakh over the 2WD version.

Engine and Powertrain Options The Thar Roxx 4x4 is powered by Mahindra’s 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. In the manual version, this engine generates 150 bhp and 330 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the automatic version delivers 172 bhp and 370 Nm of torque, making it a powerful choice for off-road enthusiasts.

Off-Roading Capabilities and Features Designed for adventure, the Thar Roxx 4x4 is equipped with Mahindra’s 4XPLOR technology, which includes a low-range transfer case and an electronic locking differential, enhancing its off-road prowess. The SUV boasts a water-wading capacity of 650 mm, allowing it to tackle challenging terrains with ease.

In terms of driving modes, the Thar Roxx 4x4 offers specialized settings for Snow, Sand, and Mud, ensuring optimal performance in varied conditions. Adventure enthusiasts will also appreciate the real-time off-road metrics displayed on the SUV’s screen, which provide data on compass direction, roll and pitch angles, altimeter readings, and two driving modes – Zip and Zoom.

One of the standout features of the new Thar Roxx is the CrawlSmart system, which enables the vehicle to maintain a steady low speed without requiring constant pressure on the accelerator. Additionally, the IntelliTurn feature locks one of the rear wheels for tighter turns, a crucial advantage during off-road driving.

Booking and Delivery Details Bookings for the Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 will open both online and at dealerships starting October 3, 2024. The first deliveries are scheduled to coincide with the festival of Dussehra on October 12, 2024.

