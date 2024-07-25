Mahindra Thar Roxx confirmed to launch on Aug 15: Everything we know so far
Mahindra to unveil 5-door Thar Roxx on August 15, 2024, offering practicality and comfort. Bookings expected to open on launch day with pricing slightly higher than 3-door model.
Mahindra and Mahindra is set to unveil the highly anticipated Thar Roxx, a 5-door variant of their popular off-road SUV, on August 15, 2024. The latest teaser video has given enthusiasts a first look at this new model, which promises to be more practical and comfort-oriented compared to the 3-door Thar, a proven success for the brand.