Mahindra to unveil 5-door Thar Roxx on August 15, 2024, offering practicality and comfort. Bookings expected to open on launch day with pricing slightly higher than 3-door model.

Mahindra and Mahindra is set to unveil the highly anticipated Thar Roxx, a 5-door variant of their popular off-road SUV, on August 15, 2024. The latest teaser video has given enthusiasts a first look at this new model, which promises to be more practical and comfort-oriented compared to the 3-door Thar, a proven success for the brand.

Bookings for the Thar Roxx are expected to open on the launch day, though it remains unclear if pricing details will be disclosed immediately or at a later date. The Thar Roxx is anticipated to be priced slightly higher than the 3-door Thar.

As per several media reports, Mahindra is likely to offer the same engine options as the 3-door model, including a 2.0-liter petrol, a 2.2-liter diesel, and potentially a 1.5-liter diesel RWD version, providing a more accessible option for those not needing a 4WD. Both manual and automatic transmissions are expected to be available.

The Thar Roxx is expected to feature a modified chassis to accommodate its extended length and wheelbase, similar to the Scorpio-N. This will likely include adjustments to the suspension system and wheel sizes.

Interestingly, the Thar 3-door's success has set high expectations for the Thar Roxx, which aims to balance practicality and comfort while maintaining its off-road capabilities. With added doors and seats, the 5-door model is expected to be more suitable for long-distance travel, although it is likely to remain a 5-seater, featuring a rear bench seat and a usable boot for luggage.

Mahindra is expected to equip the Thar Roxx with an extensive list of features, including dual-zone climate control, a larger touchscreen with smartphone connectivity, rear AC vents, and possibly a sunroof. The SUV is also anticipated to include a 360-degree camera and several ADAS features. The front design will see updates with a new grille, LED projector lights, and C-shaped DRLs.

