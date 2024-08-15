Mahindra Thar Roxx launched in India: Check variant-wise pricing and booking details
Mahindra and Mahindra introduced the 5-door Thar Roxx SUV, priced at ₹12.99 lakh for petrol and ₹13.99 lakh for diesel, a ₹1.64 lakh premium over the three-door variant.
Indian automotive giant Mahindra and Mahindra has officially introduced the highly anticipated 5-door Thar Roxx, marking a significant expansion of its popular Thar lineup. The SUV is available at an introductory price starting from ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol variant. For those opting for the diesel engine, the price starts at ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom).