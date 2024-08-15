Mahindra and Mahindra introduced the 5-door Thar Roxx SUV, priced at ₹ 12.99 lakh for petrol and ₹ 13.99 lakh for diesel, a ₹ 1.64 lakh premium over the three-door variant.

Indian automotive giant Mahindra and Mahindra has officially introduced the highly anticipated 5-door Thar Roxx, marking a significant expansion of its popular Thar lineup. The SUV is available at an introductory price starting from ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol variant. For those opting for the diesel engine, the price starts at ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company has announced that bookings for the Thar Roxx will commence on 3 October, with deliveries slated to begin during the festive season of Dussehra. Potential buyers will have the opportunity to experience the vehicle firsthand, with test drives available from 14 September onwards.

According to a report by HT Auto, the base variant, known as the MX1, is offered in both petrol and diesel versions. Priced at ₹12.99 lakh for the Petrol MT RWD and ₹13.99 lakh for the Diesel MT RWD, this variant is equipped with a host of essential features. These include LED projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, 18-inch steel wheels, an electronic parking brake, and a push-button start/stop function.

Additionally, the MX1 variant offers a 26.03 cm touchscreen infotainment system, 60:40 split seats, and rear AC vents, ensuring a comfortable and connected driving experience. Safety is also prioritized, with Electronic Stability Control, six airbags, and 3-point seatbelts for all passengers.

Moving up the range, the MX3 variant adds further convenience and technology. The petrol automatic version is priced at ₹14.99 lakh, while the diesel manual version is available at ₹15.99 lakh. This trim level introduces a rear armrest with cup holders, driving modes, terrain modes, adventure statistics, and a rear parking camera. Additional features include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, wireless charging, and a one-touch power window. For enhanced safety, the MX3 variant includes traction control, hill hold control, hill descent control, and four disc brakes on the Petrol AT variant.

The MX5 variant, starting at ₹16.99 lakh, further elevates the Thar Roxx's appeal with premium features. It includes a single-pane sunroof, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED fog lamps, DRLs, and front parking sensors. The interior is upgraded with an acoustic windshield, leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and seats. The safety suite is expanded with front parking sensors, automatic headlamps and wipers, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and an electronic locking differential on the 4x4 versions.

For those seeking advanced technology and comfort, the AX3L variant offers a comprehensive package. Priced at ₹16.99 lakh for the Diesel MT RWD, it retains most of the features from the MX3 but adds ADAS, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, DTS sound staging, a 26.03 cm HD touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, and a digital instrument cluster.

At the top of the range, the AX7L variant stands out with luxury and cutting-edge technology. It features a panoramic sunroof, 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, front-ventilated seats with electric adjustment, a front camera, and a cooled glovebox. Additionally, the AX7L comes with a 360-degree parking camera with blind spot monitoring, obstacle view, a Harman Kardon sound system with a subwoofer, power-folding ORVMs, and a 65W USB charger. The 4x4 versions also offer advanced features like SmartCrawl and Intelliturn.