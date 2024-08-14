Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the Thar Roxx, a five-door off-road vehicle starting at ₹ 12.99 lakh. Key features include a six-slat grille, LED headlights, and an extended wheelbase. It offers petrol and diesel engine options with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Indian auto giant Mahindra & Mahindra has officially launched the highly anticipated Thar Roxx, the five-door iteration of its renowned off-roading vehicle, reported HT Auto. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the publication, the Thar Roxx is priced starting at ₹12.99 lakh for the entry-level petrol manual variant and ₹13.99 lakh for the base diesel manual model, with all prices reflecting ex-showroom costs. This new model aims to build on the impressive success of the Thar’s original three-door version.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Reportedly, this SUV maintains the fundamental design ethos of the Thar lineup but introduces several unique features. Among the notable updates are the new six-slat grille, round LED headlights complemented by C-shaped DRLs, and fog lights integrated into the bumper. The vehicle also sports indicators embedded in the front fenders, while the new five-door model boasts distinct alloy wheels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A key highlight of the Thar Roxx is its extended wheelbase, which not only enhances its road presence but also adds an extra pair of doors. The vehicle showcases a distinctive angled C-pillar and triangular rear quarter glass. At the rear, it retains the rectangular taillights shared with the three-door version, adorned with the iconic ‘Thar’ branding. Many of the vehicle's cycle parts, including door handles and rearview mirrors, are carried over from the previous model.

Under the hood, the SUV is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 148 bhp and 330 Nm of torque in the base MX1 trim. The MX1 petrol variant features a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine delivering 158 bhp and 330 Nm. Both engine options are paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. Details regarding the engine specifications for the mid and higher trims, which will offer additional power and the option of an automatic transmission and 4x4, are yet to be disclosed.

Inside, the Thar Roxx benefits from its extended wheelbase with a more spacious second row of seats and increased cargo capacity. The cabin features several upgrades over the three-door model, including a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats with leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, a Harman Kardon audio system, and a larger touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, all powered by Mahindra’s AdrenoX Operating System. Additionally, the Thar Roxx comes equipped with a range of advanced driving assistance systems through its ADAS package. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}