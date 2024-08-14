Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra is poised to unveil its eagerly awaited 5-door SUV, the Mahindra Thar Roxx, tomorrow. The Thar Roxx retains the iconic design of its predecessor while introducing notable updates, such as a redesigned grille, new C-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs) surrounding the signature round headlights, fresh alloy wheels, and modifications to the rear quarter glass.

The wheel arches have also been revamped, featuring a more squared-off appearance compared to the current Thar model.

In terms of the interior, the Thar Roxx is set to offer increased space for rear-seat passengers, thanks to an extended wheelbase. With the introduction of dedicated rear doors, passengers will no longer need to climb through the front, enhancing convenience and accessibility. Additionally, the extended design is expected to provide a larger cargo area at the back.

This SUV from Mahindra and Mahindra has received the updated feature list to position the SUV as a more family-oriented vehicle. The interior now includes a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and a larger infotainment screen compared to the current Thar. Moreover, the Thar Roxx will be equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), further enhancing safety and convenience.

Although official details have yet to be confirmed, it is speculated that the Mahindra Thar Roxx will offer two petrol engine options and one diesel engine, with both manual and automatic transmission choices. The engines are expected to have a slightly different tuning than the current Thar.

Pricing for the Mahindra Thar Roxx will be revealed at its launch on August 15. However, as per HT Auto, it is anticipated to be positioned as a more premium offering than the Thar 4x4, which starts at approximately ₹14.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Consequently, the Thar Roxx is expected to have a starting price in the range of ₹15 lakh to ₹15.50 lakh (ex-showroom), potentially reaching up to ₹19 lakh for the top-end variant.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!