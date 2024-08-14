Mahindra Thar Roxx set to launch tomorrow: Check expected price, features and more
Mahindra & Mahindra will unveil the 5-door Thar Roxx SUV tomorrow, featuring a redesigned grille, new DRLs, fresh alloy wheels, and more space for rear passengers. It includes a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and ADAS.
Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra is poised to unveil its eagerly awaited 5-door SUV, the Mahindra Thar Roxx, tomorrow. The Thar Roxx retains the iconic design of its predecessor while introducing notable updates, such as a redesigned grille, new C-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs) surrounding the signature round headlights, fresh alloy wheels, and modifications to the rear quarter glass.