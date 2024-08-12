Mahindra Thar Roxx showcased ahead of launch on Aug 15: Everything we know so far
Mahindra will debut the Thar Roxx on Independence Day 2024, showcasing redesigned aesthetics and new features such as Level 2 ADAS, ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof, with engine options similar to the XUV700.
Indian auto giant Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up for a significant launch with the introduction of its 5-door Thar model, named Thar Roxx, set to make its debut on India's Independence Day in 2024. The company has recently released new images, offering a closer look at the much-anticipated vehicle.