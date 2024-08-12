Mahindra will debut the Thar Roxx on Independence Day 2024, showcasing redesigned aesthetics and new features such as Level 2 ADAS, ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof, with engine options similar to the XUV700.

Indian auto giant Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up for a significant launch with the introduction of its 5-door Thar model, named Thar Roxx, set to make its debut on India's Independence Day in 2024. The company has recently released new images, offering a closer look at the much-anticipated vehicle.

The fresh photos highlight the Thar Roxx’s revamped features, including an updated grille, redesigned lights, and newly styled alloy wheels. For the first time, Mahindra has showcased the Thar Roxx in a striking White body color option, alongside the classic Black variant.

These official images, shared on Mahindra's social media platforms, reveal the Thar Roxx in both Black and White colours. Notable design elements include silver accents, such as those on the side step that runs between the front and rear tires. The alloy wheels, with a unique windmill-inspired design, are a new addition for both the Thar series and Mahindra's broader SUV lineup.

In terms of design updates, the rear quarter glass now features a triangular shape, and the wheel arches have been redesigned with a more angular, square look compared to the current Thar model. The front fascia sports a refreshed grille, flanked by C-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs) surrounding the headlights. Fog lamps are positioned on either side of the bumper, adding to the vehicle's robust appearance.

Mahindra is emphasizing the enhanced features that will set the Thar Roxx apart from its predecessors. In addition to the rugged off-road capabilities the Thar is known for, the Thar Roxx will offer ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), and a larger infotainment screen.

Under the hood, while official details are yet to be confirmed, as per HT Auto, it is expected that the Thar Roxx will come with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, similar to those found in the XUV700 and Scorpio-N models. A 2.2-liter mHawk Gen2 diesel engine is also likely, with both manual and automatic transmission options. Built on a slightly updated platform, the Thar Roxx is expected to weigh around 40 kilos less than its predecessor while boasting a longer wheelbase for an enhanced road presence.