Mahindra Thar may get a new variant soon. According to a leaked RTO document, an entry-level Thar 4x4 variant – AX (AC). This model will sit below the existing AX (O) variant and most likely take on the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny that was showcased at Auto Expo 2023.

Mahindra Thar 4x4 AX (AC) variant is expected to get front-facing second-row seats. It is rumoured to be offered in both 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine models.

Since it will be an entry-level model, the upcoming vehicle will miss on some features that are offered on other variants.

Mahindra is also reportedly planning to bring Bharat Stage 6 Phase 2 model of Thar SUV. According to a report by Carwale, the BS6 2 model of Mahindra Thar will feature an E20 fuel-ready petrol and diesel engine compliant with RDE norms. The current 4x4 model of the SUV comes powered by a 2.2 litre diesel engine and a 2.0 litre petrol engine. While the RWD variant is powered by a 1.5 litre diesel engine.

Recently, the company introduced two new colour options of Mahindra Thar 4WD. These are Everest White and Blazing Bronze which till now were available for the 2WD model only. With the new additions, Mahindra Thar 4WD will be available in six colours – Everest White, Blazing Bronze, Aqua Marine, Red Rage, Napoli Black, and Galaxy Grey.

The automaker has also revised the price of Mahindra Thar RWD in the country. Its price has been increased by ₹50,000 just three months into the launch of the vehicle. The RWD version of Thar was launched in January 2023 with a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh.