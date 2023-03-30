Mahindra Thar to get new entry-level variant, may compete with Maruti Jimny1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 11:47 AM IST
Mahindra Thar 4x4 AX (AC) variant is expected to get front-facing second-row seats. It is rumoured to be offered in both 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine models.
Mahindra Thar may get a new variant soon. According to a leaked RTO document, an entry-level Thar 4x4 variant – AX (AC). This model will sit below the existing AX (O) variant and most likely take on the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny that was showcased at Auto Expo 2023.
