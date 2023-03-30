Mahindra Thar to get new entry-level variant, may compete with Maruti Jimny

Mahindra is also reportedly planning to bring Bharat Stage 6 Phase 2 model of Thar SUV. According to a report by Carwale, the BS6 2 model of Mahindra Thar will feature an E20 fuel-ready petrol and diesel engine compliant with RDE norms. The current 4x4 model of the SUV comes powered by a 2.2 litre diesel engine and a 2.0 litre petrol engine. While the RWD variant is powered by a 1.5 litre diesel engine.