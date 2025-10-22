Mahindra Thar vs Mahindra Thar Roxx: 3-door or 5-door - Which one should be a better deal for you?

The Mahindra Thar has been known as an iconic off-roader. The SUV comes with a rugged look, promises power-packed performance and go anywhere capability. While the three-door Mahindra Thar has been known as a popular lifestyle off-roader in India, the homegrown auto giant further ramped up the appeal of the Thar nomenclature by introducing a more practical and larger five-door version, which is known as the Mahindra Thar Roxx. Earlier this month, Mahindra launched the updated iteration of the Thar three-door SUV. With the updates, the Thar has received small design tweaks and additional features to keep things fresh.

While both the Thar and Thar Roxx come wearing the same badge, the two SUVs cater to different sets of consumers. The Thar Roxx is a more family-oriented SUV, focused on practicality, occupant comfort and premiumness when it is compared to the three-door sibling Thar.

If you are planning to buy a Thar and are feeling confused between the Mahindra Thar and the Mahindra Thar Roxx, here is a comprehensive guide for you to make a wise decision.

Mahindra Thar vs Mahindra Thar Roxx: Price

Mahindra Thar Mahindra Thar Roxx ₹ 9.99 lakh - ₹ 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ₹ 12.25 - ₹ 22.06 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Mahindra Thar three-door SUV is priced between ₹9.99 lakh and ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the five-door Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced between ₹12.25 lakh and ₹22.06 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the Mahindra Thar Roxx significantly costlier than its three-door sibling.

Mahindra Thar vs Mahindra Thar Roxx: Dimension

Mahindra Thar Difference Mahindra Thar Roxx Length 3,985 mm 443 mm 4,428 mm Width 1,820 mm 50 mm 1,870 mm Height 1,855 mm 68 mm 1,923 mm Wheelbase 2,450 mm 400 mm 2,850 mm Ground clearance 226 mm Zero 226 mm

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is longer, wider and taller than its smaller sibling. The Thar Roxx comes 443 mm longer, 50 mm wider and 68 mm taller than the Mahindra Thar. The wheelbase of the Thar Roxx is 400 mm longer than the Thar's, which results in more space for the occupants inside its cabin compared to the three-door Thar. However, both the Thar and Thar Roxx come with 226 mm of ground clearance.

Mahindra Thar vs Mahindra Thar Roxx: Features

Mahindra Thar vs Mahindrs Thar Roxx: Key differences in feature list Mahindra Thar Mahindra Thar Roxx Headlight Halogen with LED DRLs LED projectors with DRLs Wheels 18-inch alloy 19-inch alloy Sunroof No Panoramic Driver display Analogue dials with MID 10.25-inch digital display Powered driver’s seats No 6-way adjustable Ventilated seats No Front-row Audio system 6-speaker 9-speaker Climate control Manual AC Automatic Connected car tech No Yes 4x4 drive modes No Yes Electronic parking brake No Yes Wireless phone charger No Yes Airbags 2 front 6 ADAS No Level 2 ADAS 360-degree camera No Yes

Mahindra Thar Roxx comes as a significantly better-equipped SUV compared to its smaller sibling. Some of the key features available in the Thar Roxx that are unavailable in the Thar include a power-adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, electronic parking brake, Level 2 ADAS suite, a 360-degree surround view camera, six airbags, 4x4 driving modes, etc.

Mahindra Thar vs Mahindra Thar Roxx: Powertrain

Mahindra Thar Mahindra Thar Roxx Engine 1.5-litre diesel 2.2-litre diesel 2.0-litre turbo-petrol 2.0-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Maximum power 116 bhp 130 bhp 148 bhp 160 bhp (MT) / 174 bhp (AT) 150 bhp / 172 bhp (4x4 with AT) Maximum torque 300 Nm 300 Nm 300 Nm (MT) / 320 Nm (AT) 330 Nm (MT) / 380 Nm (AT) 330 Nm / 370 Nm (4x4 with AT) Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD 4WD RWD (AT only) / 4WD RWD RWD / FWD

The Mahindra Thar is available in three different engine choices, which are a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit, a 1.5-litre diesel motor and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The petrol motor gets a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit as transmission options. It churns out 148 bhp peak power, as well as 300 Nm torque in the manual variant and 320 Nm in the automatic version.

The smaller diesel motor gets a six-speed manual gearbox and pumps out 116 bhp peak power and 300 Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the bigger 2.2-litre diesel engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, while there is a six-speed automatic unit on offer as well. This engine generates 130 bhp peak power and 300 Nm of maximum torque.