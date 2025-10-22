Subscribe

Mahindra Thar vs Mahindra Thar Roxx: 3-door or 5-door - Which one should be a better deal for you?

If you are planning to buy a Thar and are feeling confused between the Mahindra Thar and the Mahindra Thar Roxx, here is a comprehensive guide for you to make a wise decision.

Mainak Das
Updated22 Oct 2025, 02:25 PM IST
If you are planning to buy a Thar and are feeling confused between the Mahindra Thar and the Mahindra Thar Roxx, here is a comprehensive guide for you to make a wise decision.
If you are planning to buy a Thar and are feeling confused between the Mahindra Thar and the Mahindra Thar Roxx, here is a comprehensive guide for you to make a wise decision.

The Mahindra Thar has been known as an iconic off-roader. The SUV comes with a rugged look, promises power-packed performance and go anywhere capability. While the three-door Mahindra Thar has been known as a popular lifestyle off-roader in India, the homegrown auto giant further ramped up the appeal of the Thar nomenclature by introducing a more practical and larger five-door version, which is known as the Mahindra Thar Roxx. Earlier this month, Mahindra launched the updated iteration of the Thar three-door SUV. With the updates, the Thar has received small design tweaks and additional features to keep things fresh.

While both the Thar and Thar Roxx come wearing the same badge, the two SUVs cater to different sets of consumers. The Thar Roxx is a more family-oriented SUV, focused on practicality, occupant comfort and premiumness when it is compared to the three-door sibling Thar.



Mahindra Thar vs Mahindra Thar Roxx: Price

Mahindra TharMahindra Thar Roxx
9.99 lakh - 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom) 12.25 - 22.06 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Mahindra Thar three-door SUV is priced between 9.99 lakh and 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the five-door Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced between 12.25 lakh and 22.06 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the Mahindra Thar Roxx significantly costlier than its three-door sibling.

Mahindra Thar vs Mahindra Thar Roxx: Dimension

Mahindra TharDifferenceMahindra Thar Roxx
Length3,985 mm443 mm4,428 mm
Width1,820 mm50 mm1,870 mm
Height1,855 mm68 mm1,923 mm
Wheelbase2,450 mm400 mm2,850 mm
Ground clearance226 mmZero226 mm

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is longer, wider and taller than its smaller sibling. The Thar Roxx comes 443 mm longer, 50 mm wider and 68 mm taller than the Mahindra Thar. The wheelbase of the Thar Roxx is 400 mm longer than the Thar's, which results in more space for the occupants inside its cabin compared to the three-door Thar. However, both the Thar and Thar Roxx come with 226 mm of ground clearance.

Mahindra Thar vs Mahindra Thar Roxx: Features

Mahindra Thar vs Mahindrs Thar Roxx: Key differences in feature list
Mahindra TharMahindra Thar Roxx
HeadlightHalogen with LED DRLsLED projectors with DRLs
Wheels18-inch alloy19-inch alloy
SunroofNoPanoramic
Driver displayAnalogue dials with MID10.25-inch digital display
Powered driver’s seatsNo6-way adjustable
Ventilated seatsNoFront-row
Audio system6-speaker9-speaker
Climate controlManual ACAutomatic
Connected car techNoYes
4x4 drive modesNoYes
Electronic parking brakeNoYes
Wireless phone chargerNoYes
Airbags2 front6
ADASNoLevel 2 ADAS
360-degree cameraNoYes

Mahindra Thar Roxx comes as a significantly better-equipped SUV compared to its smaller sibling. Some of the key features available in the Thar Roxx that are unavailable in the Thar include a power-adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, electronic parking brake, Level 2 ADAS suite, a 360-degree surround view camera, six airbags, 4x4 driving modes, etc.

Mahindra Thar vs Mahindra Thar Roxx: Powertrain

Mahindra TharMahindra Thar Roxx
Engine1.5-litre diesel2.2-litre diesel2.0-litre turbo-petrol2.0-litre turbo-petrol2.2-litre diesel
Maximum power116 bhp130 bhp148 bhp160 bhp (MT) / 174 bhp (AT)150 bhp / 172 bhp (4x4 with AT)
Maximum torque300 Nm300 Nm300 Nm (MT) / 320 Nm (AT)330 Nm (MT) / 380 Nm (AT)330 Nm / 370 Nm (4x4 with AT)
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed MT / 6-speed AT6-speed MT / 6-speed AT6-speed MT / 6-speed AT6-speed MT / 6-speed AT
DrivetrainRWD4WDRWD (AT only) / 4WDRWDRWD / FWD

The Mahindra Thar is available in three different engine choices, which are a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit, a 1.5-litre diesel motor and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The petrol motor gets a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit as transmission options. It churns out 148 bhp peak power, as well as 300 Nm torque in the manual variant and 320 Nm in the automatic version.

The smaller diesel motor gets a six-speed manual gearbox and pumps out 116 bhp peak power and 300 Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the bigger 2.2-litre diesel engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, while there is a six-speed automatic unit on offer as well. This engine generates 130 bhp peak power and 300 Nm of maximum torque.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is available with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Both the petrol and diesel engines are available with transmission choices including a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. The petrol motor generates 160 bhp peak power in the manual variant and 174 bhp power in the automatic version. It generates 330 Nm torque in the manual variant and 380 Nm torque in the automatic version. The diesel engine churns out peak power between 150 bhp and 172 bhp, while the torque figures range between 330 Nm and 370 Nm.

