Mahindra has increased the prices of its XUV700 and Thar by up to ₹37,000 and ₹28,000 respectively. Notably, this is the third price hike for both SUVs this year, the first two introduced in January and April. A surge in demand for Mahindra SUVs and rising input costs can be attributed as reasons for the hike.

The XUV700’s prices have been increased between ₹22,000 to ₹35,000 for the petrol variants, whereas the price hike for the diesel variants range between ₹20,000 to ₹37,000.

Here is a detailed list of new as well as old prices:

Variants (Petrol) Old price New price MX MT 5-SEAT ₹ 13.18 lakh ₹ 13.45 lakh AX3 MT 5-SEAT ₹ 15.28 lakh ₹ 15.50 lakh AX3 AT 5-SEAT ₹ 16.84 lakh ₹ 17.20 lakh AX5 MT 5-SEAT ₹ 16.55 lakh ₹ 16.79 lakh AX5 MT 7-SEAT ₹ 17.19 lakh ₹ 17.44 lakh AX5 AT 5-SEAT ₹ 18.30 lakh ₹ 18.54 lakh AX7 MT 7-SEAT ₹ 19.21 lakh ₹ 19.44 lakh AX7 AT 7-SEAT ₹ 20.95 lakh ₹ 21.19 lakh AX7 AT LUX 7-SEAT ₹ 22.75 lakh ₹ 23.10 lakh

The variants with the highest and lowest price hike were both diesels- the top spec AX7 AT AWD Luxury 7-seater with ₹37,000 and the AX3 MT 5 seat with ₹20,000.

Variants (Petrol) Old Price New Price AX (O) MT Soft top ₹ 13.53 lakh ₹ 13.59 lakh LX MT Hard top ₹ 14.22 lakh ₹ 14.28 lakh LX AT Soft top ₹ 15.67 lakh ₹ 15.73 lakh LX AT Hard top ₹ 15.75 lakh ₹ 15.82 lakh

The Thar has recently got a mild update is offere with petrol and diesel engine options in two trims - AX (O) and LX. The top spec LX AT Hard top petrol variant sees the highest price jump of ₹7,000 whereas all other petrol variants are now expensive by ₹6,000 each.

AddItionally, the prices for the AX (O) and LX MT diesel variants with Hard top and Soft top have been hiked ₹28,000. The LX AT diesel Soft Top and Hard Top variants prices have been increased by ₹26,000.

Mahindra would announce the price of the recently unveiled XUV400 EV in January next year. Moreover, the updated XUV300 with a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine is expected to debut before the upcoming festive season.