Mahindra Thar, XUV prices hiked for the third time! Check details on new prices

Mahindra Thar, XUV prices hiked for the third time! Check details on new prices

Mahindra hikes prices of its Thar and XUV700
10:50 PM ISTLivemint

  • The XUV700’s prices have been increased between 22,000 to 35,000 for the petrol variants, whereas the price hike for the diesel variants range between 20,000 to 37,000.

Mahindra has increased the prices of its XUV700 and Thar by up to 37,000 and 28,000 respectively. Notably, this is the third price hike for both SUVs this year, the first two introduced in January and April. A surge in demand for Mahindra SUVs and rising input costs can be attributed as reasons for the hike.

The XUV700’s prices have been increased between 22,000 to 35,000 for the petrol variants, whereas the price hike for the diesel variants range between 20,000 to 37,000.

Here is a detailed list of new as well as old prices:

Variants (Petrol)Old priceNew price
MX MT 5-SEAT 13.18 lakh 13.45 lakh
AX3 MT 5-SEAT 15.28 lakh 15.50 lakh
AX3 AT 5-SEAT 16.84 lakh 17.20 lakh
AX5 MT 5-SEAT 16.55 lakh 16.79 lakh
AX5 MT 7-SEAT 17.19 lakh 17.44 lakh
AX5 AT 5-SEAT 18.30 lakh 18.54 lakh
AX7 MT 7-SEAT 19.21 lakh 19.44 lakh
AX7 AT 7-SEAT 20.95 lakh 21.19 lakh
AX7 AT LUX 7-SEAT 22.75 lakh 23.10 lakh
The variants with the highest and lowest price hike were both diesels- the top spec AX7 AT AWD Luxury 7-seater with 37,000 and the AX3 MT 5 seat with 20,000.

Variants (Petrol)Old PriceNew Price
AX (O) MT Soft top 13.53 lakh 13.59 lakh
LX MT Hard top 14.22 lakh 14.28 lakh
LX AT Soft top 15.67 lakh 15.73 lakh
LX AT Hard top 15.75 lakh 15.82 lakh
The Thar has recently got a mild update is offere with petrol and diesel engine options in two trims - AX (O) and LX. The top spec LX AT Hard top petrol variant sees the highest price jump of 7,000 whereas all other petrol variants are now expensive by 6,000 each. 

AddItionally, the prices for the AX (O) and LX MT diesel variants with Hard top and Soft top have been hiked 28,000. The LX AT diesel Soft Top and Hard Top variants prices have been increased by 26,000. 

Mahindra would announce the price of the recently unveiled XUV400 EV in January next year. Moreover, the updated XUV300 with a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine is expected to debut before the upcoming festive season. 

