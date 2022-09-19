Mahindra Thar, XUV prices hiked for the third time! Check details on new prices

Mahindra has increased the prices of its XUV700 and Thar by up to ₹37,000 and ₹28,000 respectively. Notably, this is the third price hike for both SUVs this year, the first two introduced in January and April. A surge in demand for Mahindra SUVs and rising input costs can be attributed as reasons for the hike.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}