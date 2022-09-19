Mahindra Thar, XUV prices hiked for the third time! Check details on new prices

The XUV700’s prices have been increased between ₹22,000 to ₹35,000 for the petrol variants, whereas the price hike for the diesel variants range between ₹20,000 to ₹37,000.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Mahindra has increased the prices of its XUV700 and Thar by up to ₹37,000 and ₹28,000 respectively. Notably, this is the third price hike for both SUVs this year, the first two introduced in January and April. A surge in demand for Mahindra SUVs and rising input costs can be attributed as reasons for the hike.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Mahindra has increased the prices of its XUV700 and Thar by up to ₹37,000 and ₹28,000 respectively. Notably, this is the third price hike for both SUVs this year, the first two introduced in January and April. A surge in demand for Mahindra SUVs and rising input costs can be attributed as reasons for the hike.
The XUV700’s prices have been increased between ₹22,000 to ₹35,000 for the petrol variants, whereas the price hike for the diesel variants range between ₹20,000 to ₹37,000.
The XUV700’s prices have been increased between ₹22,000 to ₹35,000 for the petrol variants, whereas the price hike for the diesel variants range between ₹20,000 to ₹37,000.
Here is a detailed list of new as well as old prices:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here is a detailed list of new as well as old prices:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Variants (Petrol)
Old price
New price
MX MT 5-SEAT
₹13.18 lakh
₹13.45 lakh
AX3 MT 5-SEAT
₹15.28 lakh
₹15.50 lakh
AX3 AT 5-SEAT
₹16.84 lakh
₹17.20 lakh
AX5 MT 5-SEAT
₹16.55 lakh
₹16.79 lakh
AX5 MT 7-SEAT
₹17.19 lakh
₹17.44 lakh
AX5 AT 5-SEAT
₹18.30 lakh
₹18.54 lakh
AX7 MT 7-SEAT
₹19.21 lakh
₹19.44 lakh
AX7 AT 7-SEAT
₹20.95 lakh
₹21.19 lakh
AX7 AT LUX 7-SEAT
₹22.75 lakh
₹23.10 lakh
Variants (Petrol)
Old price
New price
MX MT 5-SEAT
₹13.18 lakh
₹13.45 lakh
AX3 MT 5-SEAT
₹15.28 lakh
₹15.50 lakh
AX3 AT 5-SEAT
₹16.84 lakh
₹17.20 lakh
AX5 MT 5-SEAT
₹16.55 lakh
₹16.79 lakh
AX5 MT 7-SEAT
₹17.19 lakh
₹17.44 lakh
AX5 AT 5-SEAT
₹18.30 lakh
₹18.54 lakh
AX7 MT 7-SEAT
₹19.21 lakh
₹19.44 lakh
AX7 AT 7-SEAT
₹20.95 lakh
₹21.19 lakh
AX7 AT LUX 7-SEAT
₹22.75 lakh
₹23.10 lakh
The variants with the highest and lowest price hike were both diesels- the top spec AX7 AT AWD Luxury 7-seater with ₹37,000 and the AX3 MT 5 seat with ₹20,000.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The variants with the highest and lowest price hike were both diesels- the top spec AX7 AT AWD Luxury 7-seater with ₹37,000 and the AX3 MT 5 seat with ₹20,000.
The Thar has recently got a mild update is offere with petrol and diesel engine options in two trims - AX (O) and LX. The top spec LX AT Hard top petrol variant sees the highest price jump of ₹7,000 whereas all other petrol variants are now expensive by ₹6,000 each.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Thar has recently got a mild update is offere with petrol and diesel engine options in two trims - AX (O) and LX. The top spec LX AT Hard top petrol variant sees the highest price jump of ₹7,000 whereas all other petrol variants are now expensive by ₹6,000 each.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
AddItionally, the prices for the AX (O) and LX MT diesel variants with Hard top and Soft top have been hiked ₹28,000. The LX AT diesel Soft Top and Hard Top variants prices have been increased by ₹26,000.
AddItionally, the prices for the AX (O) and LX MT diesel variants with Hard top and Soft top have been hiked ₹28,000. The LX AT diesel Soft Top and Hard Top variants prices have been increased by ₹26,000.
Mahindra would announce the price of the recently unveiled XUV400 EV in January next year. Moreover, the updated XUV300 with a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine is expected to debut before the upcoming festive season.
Mahindra would announce the price of the recently unveiled XUV400 EV in January next year. Moreover, the updated XUV300 with a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine is expected to debut before the upcoming festive season.