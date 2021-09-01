Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Auto News >Mahindra Thar, XUV300, Bolero Neo help company achieve 17% growth in PV segment in August

Mahindra Thar, XUV300, Bolero Neo help company achieve 17% growth in PV segment in August

The company recently launched the Bolero Neo which is derives inspiration from TUV300
1 min read . 08:15 PM IST Livemint

The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, cars and vans) sold 15,973 vehicles in August 2021

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced its overall auto sales (passenger vehicles + commercial vehicles + exports) for the month of August 2021 stood at 30,585 vehicles.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 15,786 vehicles in August 2021. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, cars and vans) sold 15,973 vehicles in August 2021. Exports for the month of August 2021 were at 3,180 vehicles.

According to Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We sold 30,585 vehicles overall and registered a growth of 17 percent in the Passenger Vehicles segment, over the same period last year. Demand across our product portfolio continues to remain strong with Thar, XUV 300 and our recently launched Bolero Neo and our Bolero Pik-up range clocking in impressive booking numbers. Growth momentum in exports continued with the sale of 3,180 vehicles, registering an increase of 172 percent. August has been an exciting month with the reveal of the much-anticipated XUV 700 and the all-new visual identity crafted exclusively for our SUV portfolio. Supply of semiconductors continues to be a global issue for the auto industry and has been a major area of focus for us."

