NEW DELHI : Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd on Thursday said it will produce 20-25% lower number of passenger vehicles in September as its units will observe ‘no production days’ for a week owing to an acute shortage of semiconductors .

The company said its revenue and profitability will be hit in line with the fall in production volumes, and the management is taking various cost optimisation measures to limit the impact.

“The Company’s Automotive Division continues to face supply shortages of semiconductors, which has got further accentuated due to Covid lockdowns in some parts of the World. Consequently, the company will be observing ‘No Production Days’ of around seven days in its automotive division plants in the month of September, 2021, which is estimated to result in reduction in production volumes of the automotive division in September, 2021 by 20-25%," the company said in a statement.

India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturers reduced production and dispatches of vehicles to dealerships in August as acute shortage of semiconductor led to disruption in production schedules. Production trend in September is likely to follow the same path as the situation is likely to improve only in the fourth quarter.

Increased cases of Covid infections in countries like Malaysia and Indonesia and the consequent lockdowns have led to inordinate delay in the delivery of semiconductors and other important components to domestic automakers.

“There will be no material impact of the above event on the XUV7OO production ramp-up and launch plans. The date of commencement of bookings will be announced soon. As the situation is dynamic, the Company is carefully reviewing the supply situation and all efforts are being made to minimize the impact," added the statement mentioned above.

The company further added that the production of its tractors and commercial vehicles is likely to remain unaffected in the coming months.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest carmaker, has already guided for a production cut of around 60% at its Haryana- and Gujarat-based plants due to the lack of components.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.