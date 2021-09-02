Mahindra to cut production due to semiconductor shortage

“The Company’s Automotive Division continues to face supply shortages of semiconductors, which has got further accentuated due to Covid lockdowns in some parts of the World. Consequently, the company will be observing ‘No Production Days’ of around seven days in its automotive division plants in the month of September, 2021, which is estimated to result in reduction in production volumes of the automotive division in September, 2021 by 20-25%," the company said in a statement.