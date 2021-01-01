Mahindra to introduce more SUVs after Thar’s success, focus on electric models

NEW DELHI: Mahindra recently announced that they will end their joint venture talks with Ford Motor Co. The company has now revealed it will focus on developing its core portfolio of sport-utility vehicles ( SUVs ) and their electric version, according to a senior executive.

According to a Reuters report, the deputy managing director, Anish Shah, said that Mahindra will focus mainly on large SUVs for its core India market in the short term and move to electric in the medium term.

"We are going back to our core," said Shah, who will take over as managing director from April.

"We are going to look ahead at how we can accelerate our investment in electric and really start moving to the new age. We clearly hold the ambition to be a global brand and there again the electric journey is an important one," Shah said.

Shah claimed that Mahindra's high-end electric vehicle Pininfarina Battista is a starting point for the company. He also added that the automaker would look at developing more electric platforms in India to build SUVs for the local and export markets.

After Mahindra and Ford called off their joint venture of developing vehicles for manufacturing in India for local as well as international markets, the former reassessed their capital allocation priorities.

The company was not sure if the joint venture would be able to deliver the returns that the company was looking for. The higher investments due to the Covid-19 pandemic also played a deciding factor.

According to the report, Shah told reporters Mahindra had initially planned to invest about 30 billion rupees in the venture, half of which would have been equity. Now, the company plans to invest the money in electric vehicles, he said, adding it is open to collaborating with Ford in the future, including in EVs.

In order to assess the company's profits and cash flow, Mahindra is looking to exit several loss-making businesses which also includes the South Korean brand Ssangyong Motor which is already inching towards a final deal with a potential investor.

Mahindra's total investment in the SUV-maker is $264 million and the extent of the write-off would depend on what deal is agreed, Shah said.

The automaker last year also pulled the plug on its U.S. electric scooter unit GenZe and aviation business GippsAero. Its other global subsidiaries include Peugeot Motorcycles.

Mahindra sold close to 190,000 passenger vehicles in India in the last fiscal year ended March 31, giving it close to 7% share of the market, industry data shows.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via