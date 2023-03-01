Mahindra to introduce Scorpio Classic S5 variant soon: Here's what to expect
- The upcoming Classic S5 variant of the Scorpio is expected to be equipped with the same Gen 2 mHawk 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine that produces 132 horsepower and 300Nm of torque.
Mahindra is introducing a new variant of the Scorpio Classic called the Classic S5, which will be positioned between the Classic S and Classic S11 trims. This move has been likely made as the higher-spec Classic S11 is not selling as well due to its price proximity to the Scorpio N.
