Home / Auto News / Mahindra to introduce Scorpio Classic S5 variant soon: Here's what to expect

2 min read . 03:28 PM IST Edited By Govind Choudhary
Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV is powered by 2.2 litre mHawk four-cylinder engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The car is claimed to have 132 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque.

  • The upcoming Classic S5 variant of the Scorpio is expected to be equipped with the same Gen 2 mHawk 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine that produces 132 horsepower and 300Nm of torque.

Mahindra is introducing a new variant of the Scorpio Classic called the Classic S5, which will be positioned between the Classic S and Classic S11 trims. This move has been likely made as the higher-spec Classic S11 is not selling as well due to its price proximity to the Scorpio N.

According to a report by Autocar India, the upcoming Scorpio Classic S5 variant will come with three seating configurations - a 7-seater with bench, a 7-seater with captain's chairs, and a 9-seater with bench. This is a significant improvement over the current offering, where only two out of the three options are available depending on the variant. Additionally, the sources suggest that the Classic S11 will also now have the 9-seat configuration option.

The upcoming Classic S5 variant of the Scorpio is likely to be equipped with the same Gen 2 mHawk 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine that produces 132 horsepower and 300Nm of torque. It will come paired with a 6-speed manual transmission and will be a rear-wheel-drive vehicle. However, unlike the previous-gen model, the Scorpio Classic does not offer an automatic gearbox or a 4x4 option.

At present, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic is available at a price range of 12.64 lakh to 16.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The upcoming Classic S5 variant is expected to be priced at around 14 lakh, as it will fill the gap between the Classic S and Classic S11 trims. The current models have an average waiting period of approximately six months.

To recall, Mahindra and Mahindra had launched its Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV last year. The automaker has hiked the prices of its flagship SUV recently by up to 1 lakh on its various models. The price increase could be seen as a result of its competitors increasing their prices and rise in input costs along with other factors. The Mahindra Scorpio-N was launched a a starting price of 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) last year.

Several of the Mahindra Scorpio-N models have received a price hike ranging from 15,000 till up to 1 lakh. Its Z8 4WD variant has received the maximum price hike of 1.01 lakh and now it comes at a price of 20.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The Z8 L 4WD variant with seven seats and automatic transmission now comes at a price of 24.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

