Mahindra to invest 3,000 crore for EV push over next three years

India’s EV market, which is at a nascent stage, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 90% in this decade to touch $150 billion by 2030, according to a report by consulting firm RBSA Advisors. In FY21, EV sales accounted for around 1.3% of total vehicle sales in India. This concerted push for EVs by Mahindra Electric Mobility also comes against the backdrop of India’s commitment at the COP26 summit at Glasgow for reducing the country’s carbon emission by one billion tonnes by 2030.