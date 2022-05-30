Mahindra has today confirmed the electric powertrain for XUV300 SUV which is likely to arrive in the first quarter of next financial year. This was revealed by the Mahindra’s Executive Director, Rajesh Jejurikar, in a press event today. Mahindra XUV300 is already available in the ICE variant and now the electric unit will drive Mahindra’s sustainable mobility business competing with MG and Tata Motors. XUV300 is one of the fastest selling ICE SUVs for the brand other than XUV700 and Thar.

Meanwhile, Mahindra has already planned to bring new models under its Born Electric umbrella. The Mumbai-based automaker is scheduled to launch its new electric cars in July 2022. These cars have been designed at Mahindra’s design studio in the UK.

The electric XUV300 will be in the above 4 metre category, said Jejurikar. It means that the EV incentives could not be availed on this car. Various state and central government provide incentives on the purchase of electric vehicles which is defined by the size and other parameters.

Mahindra has become quite vocal about the electric cars now and hope to replicate its SUV success in this sustainable segment as well. Mahindra recently tied up Volkswagen Group to work on the modular electric drive matrix. The company also aims to disrupt the dominance of Tata Motors in the sub-four metre EV category. Tata has Nexon and Tigor EVs to dominate this emerging market.

Mahindra’s XUV range; both XUV300 and XUV700, has been the key driver for the brand’s record growth in the SUV segment. The XUV300 would be an additional option for the EV buyers coming from an Indian brand. Maruti Suzuki still has to make any official announcement into the EV space and till then we have two Indian brands, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, making the most of it while competing with Hyundai and MG.