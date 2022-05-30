Mahindra to launch all-electric XUV300 SUV in Q1 2023, aims Tata’s EV dominance

Mahindra has today confirmed the electric powertrain for XUV300 SUV which is likely to arrive in the first quarter of next financial year. This was revealed by the Mahindra’s Executive Director, Rajesh Jejurikar, in a press event today. Mahindra XUV300 is already available in the ICE variant and now the electric unit will drive Mahindra’s sustainable mobility business competing with MG and Tata Motors. XUV300 is one of the fastest selling ICE SUVs for the brand other than XUV700 and Thar.

