Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) today said that it will invest ₹10,000 crore to set up an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Pune as part of its aggressive push in the country's EV space. Its investment plan has been approved under the Maharashtra Government’s industrial promotion scheme for electric vehicles.

Mahindra, known for its sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and jeeps, said it will manufacture its upcoming Born Electric Vehicles (BEVs) range that includes the EV variant of the popular XUV 700 in the new plant.

Mahindra, through its subsidiary, will make investments of about ₹10,000 crore over a period of 7-8 years for setting up the manufacturing facility, development, and production of Mahindra’s upcoming Born Electric Vehicles (BEVs), some of which were showcased in Oxfordshire, UK in August this year.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., stated, “We are delighted with this approval from the Govt. of Maharashtra for setting up our EV Manufacturing Plant in Pune, and investing in what has been our ‘home’ state for over 70 years. We are very thankful to the Govt. of Maharashtra for their continued support."

In India, electric models making up just 1% of the total annual car sales of about 3 million, but the government wants to grow this to 30% by 2030.

Pune is home to some of the country's top automakers, including Bajaj Auto Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd and the Indian units of Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz.

The tech-to-tractors group is in talks with global investors to raise between $250 million and $500 million to accelerate its plans to build EVs, Reuters had reported in September.

In September this year, Mahindra took the wraps off XUV400 electric SUV as part of part of the Mahindra EV brand XUV announced in the UK earlier this year.

A full charge delivers range of 456 kilometres as per Indian driving cycle standards (MIDC), the automaker said. When charged via a 7.2 kW/32A outlet, it takes 6 hours 30 minutes for 0-100% charge and the same is achieved in 13 hours while using a standard 3.3 kW/16A domestic socket.

The Mahindra Group has committed to being Net Zero carbon by 2040, and electric vehicles have a major role to play in this endeavour. (With Reuters Inputs)