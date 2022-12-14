Mahindra to set up ₹10,000 crore EV plant in Pune3 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 12:29 PM IST
Pune is home to some of the country's top automakers, including Bajaj Auto Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd and the Indian units of Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz.
Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) today said that it will invest ₹10,000 crore to set up an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Pune as part of its aggressive push in the country's EV space. Its investment plan has been approved under the Maharashtra Government’s industrial promotion scheme for electric vehicles.