Home >Companies >News >Mahindra total sales zoom to 32,964 units in June

Mahindra total sales zoom to 32,964 units in June

Mahindra said its exports last month stood at 2,607 units as against 1,935 units in May
1 min read . 07:13 PM IST PTI

Mahindra passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 16,913 units last month as against 8,004 units in May this year. Commercial vehicles sales increased to 12,769 units in June as compared with 7,508 units in May

NEW DELHI : Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday said its total sales increased by around two-fold to 32,964 units in June as compared with 17,447 units in May.

The Mumbai-based auto major's passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 16,913 units last month as against 8,004 units in May this year.

Commercial vehicles sales increased to 12,769 units in June as compared with 7,508 units in May.

The company said its exports last month stood at 2,607 units as against 1,935 units in May.

“With the opening up of the market in a phased manner, we are seeing a boost in demand in both urban and rural areas and we expect the upward trend in demand to continue across all segments and markets," M&M Chief Executive Officer (Automotive Division) Veejay Nakra said in a statement.

As the company comes out of the second wave of the pandemic, by and large, the supply chain has stabilised except for the global semiconductor issue, which still continues to be a challenge that the automaker is addressing as a top priority, he added.

