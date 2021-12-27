Mahindra made electric auto, Treo, has made its way to United Kingdom. The Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra Grorup, Anand Mahindra could not share his excitement. “And the #Treo hits UK shores. Good for you, Lesley & Peter…you’ve seen the future and it’s electric and three wheeled..Slightly smiling face," wrote the happy man Anand Mahindra on his Twitter profile. Mahindra Treo, an electric three wheeler from the homegrown auto major, costs around ₹2.09 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

And the #Treo hits UK shores. Good for you, Lesley & Peter…you’ve seen the future and it’s electric and three wheeled..🙂 https://t.co/o1noM3QUWr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 27, 2021

Due to rising pollution across the world the adoption of electric vehicles has grown manifold. Lesley and Peter take delivery of the first Treo electric Tuk Tuk in the UK having a top range of 130kms. The Soft Top model will be ideal for trips around the South Downs, mentioned the importers of Mahindra Treo, Tukshops Tuk Tuk.

The Mahindra Treo gets an 8kW battery, which is IP65-rated, making it dust and waterproof. The lithium-ion battery pack produces 42 Nm of torque, enabling the Treo to climb inclinations up to 12.7-degrees. The Treo can also be charged with a 16 A socket using the onboard portable charger.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.