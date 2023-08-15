comScore
Mahindra Electric Automobiles Limited (MEAL), a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra, the pioneer of the SUV segment in India, today unveiled the “Vision Thar.e" at its signature Futurescape event in Cape Town, South Africa.

The auto major said that the Thar.e boldly strides into the future on the INGLO-born electric platform, equipped with a cutting-edge high-performance AWD electric powertrain.

Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “Vision Thar.e is a testament to innovation and a pioneering design philosophy that is uniquely Mahindra and distinctively global. Thar.e caters to the adventurer in all of us, craving exploration without compromise. Aligned with the global movement towards responsible consumption, our focus on sustainable materials resonates with the broader shift towards being planet positive, ensuring that Thar.e is both timeless and timely."

 

Thar. e Concept SUV
Pratap Bose, Chief Design Officer, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “Creating Vision Thar.e was about embracing a future that’s bold and innovative. Our design forges a new path, standing as a testament to

Mahindra's commitment to cutting-edge creativity and breakaway thinking. We have maintained the adventurous spirit and off-roading capability that is quintessentially Thar, but we have crafted a unique identity in the world of electric SUVs. This endeavor goes beyond creating another off-roader; it shapes a vision that represents a progressive step in automotive design, without losing sight of where we came from. Thar.e is our declaration of an exciting and responsible future."

 

Thar.e Design – Key Features

• New Path in Design: Thar.e's design forges its own innovative and distinctive trail. Yet it remains an authentic off-road SUV, maintaining the tenacity and exploration spirit of the brand.

• Exterior Design: The Thar.e exterior crafts a unique, formidable, and fresh vision. The crisp, geometric surfaces embody the robust ‘explore the impossible’ ethos, while innovative features like near-vertical windows maximize space and create a commanding presence.

• Interior Design: The interior blends minimalism with functionality, focusing on the essentials of off-road driving. Elements like a central pivoting screen, robust grab handles, and an uncluttered layout emphasize Thar.e's practicality for both urban and off-road adventurers.

• Sustainable Composition: With fabrics made of 50% recycled PET and a commitment to uncoated recyclable plastics, Thar.e aligns with a philosophy where simplicity serves sustainability.

Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 08:30 PM IST
