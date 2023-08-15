Mahindra unveils 5-door Thar.e concept electric SUV. Check photos, other details1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 08:30 PM IST
Mahindra Electric unveils Thar.e electric SUV at Futurescape event, featuring a high-performance AWD electric powertrain.
Mahindra Electric Automobiles Limited (MEAL), a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra, the pioneer of the SUV segment in India, today unveiled the “Vision Thar.e" at its signature Futurescape event in Cape Town, South Africa.
