Mahindra unveils all new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up: Details on price & specs

The upcoming vehicle from Mahindra and Mahindra has been introduced in the 2 to 3.5 tonne category which is available at a price from ₹7.68 lakh to ₹7.87 lakh (ex-showroom) pan-India.
Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra has announced a new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up today. The all new vehicle Bolero MaXX Pik-Up will be equipped with a host of features as the auto-major aims to boost market share in the segment.
Venkat Srinivas, Senior Vice President of the Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said the vehicle is manufactured at the company's facility in Chakan near Pune, with 'significant investments' going into the product development.
According to Srinivas, this vehicle would be designed for intra-city application and the automaker has 43 per cent market share in the two 3.5 tonne segments in the southern region which the company wants to increase.
The total industry volume comprises 8,000 units in the southern region in the 2 to 3.5 tonne category, said the automaker in a statement.
Baneswar Banerjee, Zonal Head Sales (South) of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said that there is a possibility of introducing new products in this platform, with much better payload, but declined to elaborate.
The Bolero MaXX Pik-Up comes with 1,300 kgs payload and offers 1,700 mm widest cargo in the segment. The vehicle is equipped with R15 tyres for improved loading.
Venkat Srinivas, who is also the Head-Product Development, Commercial Vehicles, Automotive division, stated that the vehicle comes with a host of features including service interval at every 20,000 kms, warranty of three years up to one lakh kilometres, and iMaxx technology that offers comfort, safety and savings to customers.
There are three variants of the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up which comes at a price of ₹7.68 lakh for base model, ₹7.72 lakh for the mid variant and ₹7.87 lakh for top-end.
Moreover, the automaker has tied-up with several financial institutions to offer great deals and the all new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up will be available with a low down payment of Rs. 25,000.
Meanwhile, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said on Friday that the demand for its cars is outstripping production capacity as people rush to buy the automaker's popular sport-utility vehicles (SUVs), boosting profits.
