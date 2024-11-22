Mahindra & Mahindra is set to unveil its electric SUVs, XEV 9e and BE 6e, on November 26 in Chennai. Built on the INGLO platform, they feature advanced battery technology, ultra-fast charging, and a range of 450-500 km, targeting the competitive EV market.

Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra has revealed new details about its forthcoming electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and BE 6e, ahead of their official debut next week. The company has shared a teaser video featuring R Velusamy, President of Automotive Technology and Product Development, discussing the advanced battery technology, charging capabilities, and performance of the two models (via HT Auto).

The XEV 9e and BE 6e will mark Mahindra’s second and third fully electric vehicles after the XUV400 EV. Their grand unveiling is scheduled for 26 November during an event in Chennai. Deliveries are expected to commence in the final quarter of the 2024-25 financial year.

Notably, the XEV 9e and BE 6e are built on Mahindra's bespoke INGLO platform, designed specifically for electric vehicles. Featuring sharp, futuristic styling, these SUVs are poised to stand out in a competitive market. The BE 6e, in particular, is expected to rival models such as the Tata Curvv EV.

The XEV 9e will sport a connected LED light bar at the front, vertical lighting elements, and a swooping bonnet adorned with Mahindra’s new EV logo. Meanwhile, the BE 6e will feature an XUV 3XO-inspired lighting setup, with distinctive badging on the bonnet instead of the traditional Mahindra logo.

Mahindra has confirmed that both models will offer two battery options: 59kWh and 79kWh, based on the advanced Blade battery technology from Chinese EV giant BYD. These batteries will support ultra-fast charging, enabling the SUVs to recharge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes when using a 175kW DC fast charger.

With these battery configurations, the SUVs are expected to achieve a range of 450 to 500 kilometres on a single charge, offering strong credentials for long-distance travel.

Both models will be equipped with a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle, delivering power outputs ranging from 228 bhp to 282 bhp. This makes the XEV 9e and BE 6e among the most powerful electric vehicles in India. Additionally, the BE 6e could potentially feature a dual-motor setup, offering even greater performance capabilities.

Mahindra has teased several high-end features for the XEV 9e and BE 6e. The SUVs will boast modern interiors, including dual-screen and triple-screen layouts, a panoramic sunroof, a squared steering wheel with an illuminated logo, and advanced toggle controls.

Both models are also expected to offer ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) technology alongside conveniences such as wireless charging and ventilated seats, ensuring a luxurious and tech-savvy experience for buyers.