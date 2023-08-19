Mahindra unveils future roadmap for electric SUVs range. Check timeline details

Mahindra unveils future roadmap for electric SUVs range. Check timeline details2 min read 19 Aug 2023, 05:12 PM IST
Mahindra Automotive unveiled its future plans at an event in Cape Town, including the release schedules for its upcoming electric SUV models. The first model, XUV.e8, is set for release in December 2024, followed by the XUV.e9 in April 2025.
Mahindra Automotive unveiled its future plans at the Futurescape event in Cape Town, South Africa, on August 15, 2023. During the event, the company not only revealed upcoming vehicle models but also provided details about their release schedules. These include the XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, and BE.07 electric SUVs. Additionally, Mahindra Automotive offered a sneak peek of the BE.05 electric SUV in a near-production form.