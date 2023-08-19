Mahindra unveils future roadmap for electric SUVs range. Check timeline details

Mahindra Automotive unveiled its future plans at an event in Cape Town, including the release schedules for its upcoming electric SUV models. The first model, XUV.e8, is set for release in December 2024, followed by the XUV.e9 in April 2025.

Mahindra Automotive unveiled its future plans at the Futurescape event in Cape Town, South Africa, on August 15, 2023. During the event, the company not only revealed upcoming vehicle models but also provided details about their release schedules. These include the XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, and BE.07 electric SUVs. Additionally, Mahindra Automotive offered a sneak peek of the BE.05 electric SUV in a near-production form. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Mahindra's statements, the initial electric SUV to be launched from their upcoming lineup will be the XUV.e8, scheduled for a release in December 2024, reported HT Auto. The forthcoming Mahindra XUV.e8 model will exclusively feature rear-wheel drive and will be propelled by an electric motor sourced from Valeo, positioned on the rear axle. This electric motor is expected to deliver a power output of 170 kW (228 bhp) along with a peak torque of 380 Nm.

The Mahindra XUV.e8 serves as the electric variant of the XUV700, projected to share several components with its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart. It will be built upon the newly-engineered INGLO skateboard platform, specially designed for Mahindra's electric vehicle lineup. Accompanying the XUV.e8 will be its coupe iteration, the Mahindra XUV.e9, set for potential availability by April 2025. In contrast to the XUV.e8's seven-seat arrangement, the XUV.e9 will adopt a five-seater layout, featuring a coupe-style roofline to enhance its stylish demeanor. Both XUV models are expected to provide identical powertrain and battery options. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the XUV.e8 and XUV.e9, Mahindra's focus will shift to its upcoming premium electric SUV lineup, known as the "Born Electric" series. The initial offering, the BE.05, is scheduled for launch in October 2025. This model will also utilize the INGLO platform and will introduce both single motor and dual motor configurations, supplied by Volkswagen.

The single-motor setup, designed for rear-wheel drive, will incorporate a robust 210 kW (282 bhp) electric motor, generating a peak torque of 535 Nm. For the Four Wheel Drive editions, an additional motor positioned on the front axle will provide 80 kW (107 bhp) and 135 Nm of peak torque. While the combined power output is yet to be disclosed, the model is currently in the developmental phase.

After the BE.05, Mahindra will introduce the BE.07 electric SUV, anticipated to offer a more luxurious experience compared to the BE.05. It is expected to share the same powertrain options and is set for launch in April 2026. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Interestingly, the BE.07 was initially announced in the previous year with an expected launch date of October 2026, indicating an expedited development process. Notably, there is currently no specified launch timeline for the BE.05 SUV, which is the largest model in the new BE series.

Mahindra has officially announced that their forthcoming electric SUVs will feature LFP battery packs, offering advantages such as a slower discharge rate, higher energy density, and enhanced thermal safety. These batteries are expected to achieve an 80% charge in just 30 minutes.