Mahindra unveils M13Electro Gen4 Formula E car with 816hp, 335kph top speed and AWD

Mahindra Racing has unveiled its new M13Electro electric race car for the 2027 Formula E season, marking the team's entry into the championship's Gen4 era. Revealed on November 15, the new race car features up to 816hp, permanent all-wheel drive, and a redesigned aerodynamic package. The car will debut on the track this pre-season, which begins on November 16.

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The Indian manufacturer will be sticking with their two-time winning driver combination of Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara for the new season. Mahindra is looking to improve on its third-place finish in the team championship in Season 12, after scoring 252 points. The new Gen4 rules will introduce a number of changes to the racing, including quicker cars and better energy recovery.

Mahindra M13 Electro: Design and Livery The M13Electro features Mahindra Racing's signature red bodywork with black accents around the cockpit. The front nose is a red plastic strip that extends towards the rear, whereas the sidepods and body are mostly painted black.

Mahindra Racing says they've already had a few development sessions before the start of the new season. It was engaged in testing in October at Andalusia and Guadix, and again in November at Croft Circuit in the UK.

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Formula E Gen4 Car: Power and performance The new Gen4 rules will bring the quickest cars ever for Formula E. The next generation of racers will be capable of up to 816 hp in Attack Mode and a top speed of over 335 kph, according to Formula E. The cars are expected to go from 0 to 100 km/h in around 1.8 seconds.

The technical improvements also include a larger 55 kWh battery, up from the previous 47 kWh. Teams have been able to recover more energy during races due to an increase in energy recuperation from 600 kW to 700 kW. The new generation will also come with permanent all-wheel drive and two aerodynamic setups.

Mahindra Racing Retains Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara Mahindra has decided to continue with Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara as its drivers for the Gen4 campaign. The two drivers were both vital to the team's successful Season 12 campaign.

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De Vries secured victories at Monaco and Tokyo, along with a pole position in London. Mortara finished on the podium three times and on the pole four times. They combined for Mahindra's third-place finish in the team's championship, 36 points behind champion Jaguar.

Mahindra Racing CEO and Team Principal Frederic Bertrand said they have many aspirations for the new era, but building the all-new car will take time and require continuous effort to improve.

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2027 Formula E Season: Start date and schedule The new Formula E season will kick off in Mexico on January 16, ushering in the Gen4 era. The Jeddah double-header was originally scheduled for December 18-19 but has been rescheduled to April 2027 amid the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

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Mahindra will begin its pre-season testing programme on November 16, using the sessions to evaluate the M13Electro and identify areas for further development before the championship begins.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.