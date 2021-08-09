Indian automobile manufacturer Mahindra and Mahindra has unveiled its new logo and brand identity for its range of its sports utility vehicles. The twin peaks logo creates an uppercase 'M' out of two metallic triangles mirroring each other.

The new logo is part of the novel visual identity that the company is planning for its SUV portfolio. This new visual identity will be seen throughout the SUV product portfolio, across 1,300 sales and service touchpoints and 823 cities by 2022, Mahindra and Mahindra said.

Mahindra has roped in acclaimed actor Naseeruddin Shah and music composers Ehsaan-Loy to helm the advertising campaign for the new visual identity.

While the SUV portfolio dons the new logo and visual identity, Mahindra will retain the 'Road Ahead' logo for its commercial offerings and farm sector equipment.

The new brand identity is the first design under Pratap Bose, Executive Vice President and Chief Design Officer at Mahindra and Mahindra.

Elaborating on the design, Bose said, "The idea behind visual identity change is to express that liberating feeling, that you can go where you want, when you want – in complete style, control and security, taking your world with you. It brings a fresh dynamism as an exciting new era unfolds. The 2M’s within the logo symbolize an expansive and exciting future which is based on a solid heritage."

“An important facet of leading change is articulating the transformation of our brand. Our new visual identity is a manifestation of what we stand for as we build a truly differentiated and authentic SUV brand for personal exploration and adventure. This new visual identity is designed to evoke the powerful emotion of freedom," said Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sector, Mahindra and Mahindra.

The upcoming Mahindra XUV700 will be the first car to sport the new badge on its grill.

“It’s not only a new logo but a representation of the rejuvenated spirit at Mahindra. What better platform than the new XUV700 to showcase it to the world. The visual overhaul of our identity will be carried in a phased manner across our SUV nameplates, and across virtual and physical touch-points where our customers interact with us," said Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.