Mahindra Veero LCV launched in India, starting at ₹7.99 lakh: Details on powertrain, features and more

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has launched the Mahindra Veero, a new utility vehicle priced at 7.99 lakh in the LCV <3.5 t segment.

Livemint
Updated16 Sep 2024, 01:08 PM IST
The vehicle comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.99 lakh in the LCV <3.5 t segment.
The vehicle comes at a starting price of ₹7.99 lakh in the LCV <3.5 t segment.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has launched its new light commercial vehicle (LCV), the Mahindra Veero, starting at 7.99 lakh. The vehicle is part of the company's effort to strengthen its presence in the under 3.5-tonne segment, offering multiple powertrain options and targeting urban transport solutions.

The Mahindra Veero is based on the company's Urban Prosper Platform (UPP), which the manufacturer claims is India’s first multi-energy modular platform for commercial vehicles. The Veero supports payloads between 1 tonne and 2 tonnes across different deck lengths, and it is available in diesel, CNG, and electric variants, catering to a broad range of logistical needs.

The diesel-powered variant is reported to offer 18.4 km/l, while the CNG version achieves 19.2 km/kg with a certified range of over 500 km.

This LCV includes driver-side airbags, a reverse parking camera, and a 26.03 cm touchscreen infotainment system with steering-mounted controls. These features are aimed at enhancing driver convenience, with the addition of power windows. The vehicle also has a 1,600 kg payload capacity and a 3035 mm cargo length, which positions it for small and medium-scale transportation tasks.

Also Read | Mahindra Auto: Taking a holistic approach to enhance skills, capabilities

In terms of dimensions, the Veero offers a 5.1-meter turning radius, which is expected to facilitate easier navigation in city traffic. Mahindra has also included iMAXX connected solutions, which enable fleet owners to monitor vehicle performance through a smartphone app. The app is available in six Indian languages, making it accessible to a wider user base.

The Veero is equipped with either a 1.5-litre mDI diesel engine or a Turbo mCNG engine, both generating 210 Nm of torque. The diesel engine produces 59.7 kW, while the CNG variant provides 67.2 kW of power.

The Veero comes with a standard three-year/1 lakh km warranty, which could offer some assurance to potential buyers concerned about maintenance and long-term costs.

 

Also Read | Mahindra Auto sells 56,677 vehicles across portfolio with 45% growth in Dec

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Sep 2024, 01:08 PM IST
Business NewsAuto NewsMahindra Veero LCV launched in India, starting at ₹7.99 lakh: Details on powertrain, features and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power

    672.30
    01:21 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    38.75 (6.12%)

    Tata Steel

    154.30
    01:21 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.59%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    240.15
    01:21 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.85 (0.36%)

    Bharat Electronics

    290.80
    01:21 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.85 (0.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy

    1,926.00
    01:11 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    138.15 (7.73%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    505.75
    01:11 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    31.9 (6.73%)

    Adani Power

    673.80
    01:11 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    40.25 (6.35%)

    Dixon Technologies (India)

    13,792.85
    01:10 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    771.45 (5.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,120.00130.00
      Chennai
      73,260.00160.00
      Delhi
      75,415.00105.00
      Kolkata
      75,750.00150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Auto News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue