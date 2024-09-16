Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has launched the Mahindra Veero, a new utility vehicle priced at ₹ 7.99 lakh in the LCV <3.5 t segment.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has launched its new light commercial vehicle (LCV), the Mahindra Veero, starting at ₹7.99 lakh. The vehicle is part of the company's effort to strengthen its presence in the under 3.5-tonne segment, offering multiple powertrain options and targeting urban transport solutions.

The Mahindra Veero is based on the company's Urban Prosper Platform (UPP), which the manufacturer claims is India’s first multi-energy modular platform for commercial vehicles. The Veero supports payloads between 1 tonne and 2 tonnes across different deck lengths, and it is available in diesel, CNG, and electric variants, catering to a broad range of logistical needs.

The diesel-powered variant is reported to offer 18.4 km/l, while the CNG version achieves 19.2 km/kg with a certified range of over 500 km.

This LCV includes driver-side airbags, a reverse parking camera, and a 26.03 cm touchscreen infotainment system with steering-mounted controls. These features are aimed at enhancing driver convenience, with the addition of power windows. The vehicle also has a 1,600 kg payload capacity and a 3035 mm cargo length, which positions it for small and medium-scale transportation tasks.

In terms of dimensions, the Veero offers a 5.1-meter turning radius, which is expected to facilitate easier navigation in city traffic. Mahindra has also included iMAXX connected solutions, which enable fleet owners to monitor vehicle performance through a smartphone app. The app is available in six Indian languages, making it accessible to a wider user base.

The Veero is equipped with either a 1.5-litre mDI diesel engine or a Turbo mCNG engine, both generating 210 Nm of torque. The diesel engine produces 59.7 kW, while the CNG variant provides 67.2 kW of power.