The Mahindra-Volkswagen deal: How they plan to do it
Alisha Sachdev 6 min read 26 Sep 2024, 06:40 AM IST
SummaryMahindra & Mahindra and Volkswagen are negotiating a partnership focused on future investments in India, potentially avoiding cash transactions. The deal may enhance Mahindra's production capacity and leverage Volkswagen's expertise in electric vehicles, with a formal agreement expected by year-end.
New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and the Volkswagen group are exploring a partnership in which the Indian company will contribute the bulk of investments in future vehicle platforms and technologies in exchange for around 50% stake in Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd, two people privy to the discussions said.
