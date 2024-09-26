In June, Klauz Zellmer, chairman of the board of Czech carmaker Skoda Auto said it is looking to partner an Indian automaker to grow its business in a market that's brutally price-competitive, and one that it's been unable to crack in more than two decades of its existence there. It believes that finding a local partner is a "very attractive" scenario, as it aims to make deeper inroads into the Indian market with the help of a domestic entity that has close linkages in the supplier ecosystem, a rich understanding of local customer preferences and scale that can drive down the European carmaker's costs in the country's competitive market.