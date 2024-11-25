Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e set to debut in India tomorrow: Everything we know so far

Indian automobile giant Mahindra and Mahindra is all geared up to strengthen its presence in the electric passenger vehicle market with the introduction of two all-new models: the XEV 9e and BE 6e.

These SUVs mark a significant milestone for the company as the first models to be built on Mahindra’s innovative INGLO platform, which represents a shift towards born-electric architecture (via HT Auto).

The INGLO platform, Mahindra's first-ever skateboard EV architecture, is designed to enhance performance, efficiency, and design flexibility, added the publication.

Known for its lightweight and flat-floor structure, this platform is among the lightest in the industry. It serves as the foundation for the upcoming electric SUVs, offering advanced technology and a futuristic approach to electric vehicle manufacturing.

In terms of design, the XEV 9e and BE 6e are designed with a sleek, futuristic aesthetic. The XEV 9e is distinguished by an integrated LED light bar at the front, vertical lighting elements, a streamlined bonnet, and a closed grille showcasing Mahindra’s EV emblem.

On the other hand, the BE 6e will carry the distinctive BE branding, inspired by the XUV 3XO lighting system, giving it a unique identity within Mahindra’s lineup.

Bold character lines, prominent wheel arches, and connected LED taillights will add to the striking aesthetics of both models. Large alloy wheels, expected to measure up to 18 inches, will further enhance their aggressive stance.

Mahindra’s upcoming electric SUVs will be packed with advanced features. The BE 6e will offer a dual-screen layout, while the XEV 9e will sport an upgraded triple-screen configuration, including a display for the front passenger. Both vehicles will come with a panoramic sunroof, a squared steering wheel featuring haptic and toggle buttons, and illuminated logos.

Key technology highlights include ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), wireless charging, and ventilated seats. The interiors also showcase paddle shifters for regenerative braking and unique gear shift designs.

Under the hood, the XEV 9e and BE 6e will feature two battery options: a 59 kWh pack and a larger 79 kWh pack, using Blade battery technology sourced from BYD. These battery systems will support DC fast charging, allowing a 20-80 per cent charge in just 20 minutes using a 175 kW charger. The expected range for the SUVs is between 450 km and 500 km per charge.