Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e set to debut today: When, where and how to watch the livestream

Mahindra launches its first skateboard EV architecture, the INGLO platform, featuring the XEV 9e and BE 6e SUVs. Both models boast advanced features, including multiple screens, ADAS, and two battery options, promising 450-500 km range. Prices start at 24 lakh for BE 6e and 35 lakh for XEV 9e.

Livemint
Updated26 Nov 2024, 04:04 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the launch of its latest electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and BE 6e. These vehicles, built on the company’s new INGLO platform, mark Mahindra’s entry into born-electric architecture.
Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the launch of its latest electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and BE 6e. These vehicles, built on the company’s new INGLO platform, mark Mahindra’s entry into born-electric architecture.(M&M)

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the launch of its latest electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and BE 6e. These vehicles, built on the company’s new INGLO platform, mark Mahindra’s entry into "born-electric" architecture.

The launch event is scheduled to be livestreamed today at 6:00 PM IST on the company’s official YouTube channel.

INGLO Platform Features

The INGLO platform is Mahindra’s first skateboard EV architecture, designed to optimise performance, efficiency, and design flexibility. It is noted for its lightweight flat-floor structure, providing a base for the new SUVs.

Design Details

The XEV 9e features an integrated LED light bar, vertical lighting elements, a closed grille with Mahindra’s EV emblem, and a streamlined bonnet. The BE 6e adopts a different aesthetic, influenced by the XUV 3XO lighting design, and includes distinctive BE branding.

Both models include features such as connected LED tail lights, pronounced wheel arches, and large alloy wheels, expected to measure up to 18 inches.

Also Read | Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e set to debut in India tomorrow: All we know so far

Interior and Technology

The BE 6e will offer a dual-screen layout, while the XEV 9e will include a triple-screen setup, which adds a display for the front passenger. Shared features include a panoramic sunroof, a squared steering wheel with haptic and toggle buttons, and illuminated logos.

Both SUVs will include ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), wireless charging, ventilated seats, and paddle shifters for regenerative braking.

Battery and Performance

The vehicles will come with two battery options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh, using Blade battery technology from BYD. These batteries support DC fast charging, enabling a 20-80% charge in 20 minutes with a 175 kW charger. The SUVs are expected to deliver a range of 450-500 km per charge.

Powering the SUVs is a rear-mounted single electric motor with outputs ranging from 228 bhp to 282 bhp. The BE 6e may also include a dual-motor option.

Pricing and Market Positioning

The BE 6e is expected to have a starting price of 24 lakh, while the XEV 9e is likely to begin at 35 lakh (ex-showroom). The BE 6e will compete with models such as the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV. The XEV 9e is set to rival the Tata Harrier EV.

Mahindra’s introduction of the XEV 9e and BE 6e adds new options to India’s growing electric vehicle market.

 

 

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Nov 2024, 04:04 PM IST
Business NewsAuto NewsMahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e set to debut today: When, where and how to watch the livestream

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    338.70
    03:50 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -4.15 (-1.21%)

    Adani Power share price

    437.75
    03:58 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -9.1 (-2.04%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    297.80
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    5.35 (1.83%)

    GAIL India share price

    193.90
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -5.25 (-2.64%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,197.35
    03:47 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    89.55 (8.08%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    545.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    12.85 (2.41%)

    Wipro share price

    589.05
    03:56 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    6.3 (1.08%)

    Federal Bank share price

    213.55
    03:51 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    0.55 (0.26%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,775.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -227.7 (-7.58%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    899.40
    03:55 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -68.25 (-7.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,160.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -67.3 (-5.48%)

    Emami share price

    659.85
    03:49 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -33.2 (-4.79%)
    More from Top Losers

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,197.35
    03:47 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    89.55 (8.08%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    824.30
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    60.4 (7.91%)

    Capri Global Capital share price

    210.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    15.35 (7.89%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.53
    03:56 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    0.55 (7.88%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,555.00-1,090.00
      Chennai
      78,561.00-1,090.00
      Delhi
      78,713.00-1,090.00
      Kolkata
      78,565.00-1,090.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Auto News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.