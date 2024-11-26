Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e set to debut today: When, where and how to watch the livestream

Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e set to debut today: When, where and how to watch the livestream

Livemint

Mahindra launches its first skateboard EV architecture, the INGLO platform, featuring the XEV 9e and BE 6e SUVs. Both models boast advanced features, including multiple screens, ADAS, and two battery options, promising 450-500 km range. Prices start at 24 lakh for BE 6e and 35 lakh for XEV 9e.

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the launch of its latest electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and BE 6e. These vehicles, built on the company’s new INGLO platform, mark Mahindra’s entry into "born-electric" architecture.

The launch event is scheduled to be livestreamed today at 6:00 PM IST on the company’s official YouTube channel.

INGLO Platform Features

The INGLO platform is Mahindra’s first skateboard EV architecture, designed to optimise performance, efficiency, and design flexibility. It is noted for its lightweight flat-floor structure, providing a base for the new SUVs.

Design Details

The XEV 9e features an integrated LED light bar, vertical lighting elements, a closed grille with Mahindra’s EV emblem, and a streamlined bonnet. The BE 6e adopts a different aesthetic, influenced by the XUV 3XO lighting design, and includes distinctive BE branding.

Both models include features such as connected LED tail lights, pronounced wheel arches, and large alloy wheels, expected to measure up to 18 inches.

Interior and Technology

The BE 6e will offer a dual-screen layout, while the XEV 9e will include a triple-screen setup, which adds a display for the front passenger. Shared features include a panoramic sunroof, a squared steering wheel with haptic and toggle buttons, and illuminated logos.

Both SUVs will include ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), wireless charging, ventilated seats, and paddle shifters for regenerative braking.

Battery and Performance

The vehicles will come with two battery options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh, using Blade battery technology from BYD. These batteries support DC fast charging, enabling a 20-80% charge in 20 minutes with a 175 kW charger. The SUVs are expected to deliver a range of 450-500 km per charge.

Powering the SUVs is a rear-mounted single electric motor with outputs ranging from 228 bhp to 282 bhp. The BE 6e may also include a dual-motor option.

Pricing and Market Positioning

The BE 6e is expected to have a starting price of 24 lakh, while the XEV 9e is likely to begin at 35 lakh (ex-showroom). The BE 6e will compete with models such as the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV. The XEV 9e is set to rival the Tata Harrier EV.

Mahindra’s introduction of the XEV 9e and BE 6e adds new options to India’s growing electric vehicle market.

