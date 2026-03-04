Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition in mind? Here's the complete monthly EMI guide

Mahindra has launched the XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition in India, as the new special edition iteration of the automaker's electric coupe SUV that has been instrumental in giving the homegrown auto giant a strong foothold in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market in the recent past. Sold alongside the Mahindra BE 6 and Mahindra XEV 9S, the Mahindra XEV 9e forms a key part of the brand's Born Electric series of electric SUVs.

The Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition follows the strategy of the previous special editions of the Mahindra BE 6, which were launched by the automaker to ramp up the appeal of these models. The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition comes carrying some cosmetic upgrades over the standard model, but doesn't sport any mechanical upgrades. It gets two new exterior shades: Satin Black and Satin White, while there are new interior shades as well: Chestnut Brown and Nocturne Black. Apart from that, the special edition EV also gets Brown coloured contrast stitching on soft-touch materials and upholstery.

The Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition is positioned above the Pack Three Select variant of the electric coupe SUV, and commands a premium of ₹70,000 over the latter trim of the regular model. The special edition comes with a price tag of ₹29.35 lakh (ex-showroom), as compared to the Pack Three Select variant's price of ₹28.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

If you have been planning to buy this special edition iteration of the Mahindra XEV 9e, here is a quick guide on how much EMI you may have to pay every month.

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition: How much EMI to pay every month?

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 29.35 lakh ₹ 29.35 lakh 9.5% 12 months ₹ 257,351 ₹ 153,213 24 months ₹ 134,759 ₹ 299,217 36 months ₹ 94,017 ₹ 449,601 48 months ₹ 73,736 ₹ 604,347 60 months ₹ 61,640 ₹ 763,428 * Monthly EMI may vary depending on factors like loan amount, down payment, rate of interest, repayment tenures.

To calculate the monthly EMI of the Mahindra XUV 9e Cineluxe Edition, we have considered the rate of interest as 9.5%, while repayment tenures are 12 months, 24 months, 36 months, 48 months and 60 months. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price of the XEV 9e, which is ₹29.35 lakh.

As per the calculation, for 12 months repayment tenure, the monthly EMI amount will be ₹257,351. The amount will be reduced to ₹61,640 if the repayment tenure is stretched to 60 months.

