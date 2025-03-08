The Indian consumer today is much informed and more demanding than ever with their purchases. The customer wants not only an economical car that's high on features but also a vehicle that offers the best in safety and nothing less. While car safety has been evolving over the years, more recent times have seen some true benchmarks when it comes to offering the best in terms of active and passive equipment.

Validating the same has been the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP), specifically developed for India to rate the cars best on their performance in crash tests. Cars are tested for adult and child occupant safety for ICE and electric vehicles, which helps buyers make a more informed decision about the car they want to buy.

If you are in the market for an all-new electric vehicle which scores high on safety. Here are the top choices you should consider.